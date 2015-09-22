Woman leaps from car after spotting spider, leading to crash

This Sept. 18, 2015 photo provided by the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department shows damage to Angela Kipp's vehicle after she jumped from her moving car after discovering a spider on her shoulder, and lead to the crash that injured her son, in Syracuse, Ind. Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Chad Hill said Kipp likely wont face charges. (Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department via AP)

SYRACUSE, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana woman who jumped from her moving car after discovering a spider on her shoulder, leading to a crash that injured her 9-year-old son, likely won’t face charges.

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Chad Hill says Angela Kipp was backing the car out of her driveway in Syracuse on Friday afternoon when she saw the spider and leaped out while the car was in reverse.

Her son in the back seat climbed into the driver’s seat and tried to step on the brake. He instead hit the gas pedal, sending the vehicle into a school bus. He was taken to a hospital with minor head injuries. No children were on the bus. Its driver wasn’t injured.

Hill said Monday that Kipp likely won’t be charged.

