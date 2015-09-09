Wisconsin baby hospitalized after accidentally drinking vodka

KENOSHA, Wis — Police say an infant ended up in intensive care in Wisconsin after her mother accidentally used vodka to mix the baby’s formula.
The Kenosha Police Department says the 1-month-old had a blood alcohol level over 0.29 percent.
The 20-year-old mother told officers she didn’t know that the baby’s father had emptied a water bottle that was in the kitchen and filled it with vodka before she used it to mix baby’s formula Monday evening. She was pushing the girl in a stroller when she noticed the baby was acting abnormally. The child’s hands and toes were red, her eyes were partially closed and one of her legs was shaking.
The baby was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. There was no immediate word on her condition Wednesday.