Owners of Johnstown store accused of intentionally setting it on fire

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Fulton County grand jury handed down an indictment charging a married couple with three charges of arson, insurance fraud and conspiracy.

Their music shop once used to stand on a vacant lot, but the D.A. says that building was set on fire by the couple, Mr. and Mrs. Lane back in April.

District Attorney Louise Sira showed an 8 minute video of what happened the night of April 10.

“Anytime fire breaks out middle of the night, that’s going to have to be investigated by the owners of that business,” said Sira.

80-year-old Garry Lane and his wife, 56-year-old Audrey Lane are now accused by a grand jury of setting their business on fire in order to claim insurance money.

“In days following the fire, Mr. and Mrs. Lane filed a claim for insurance payments including $151,000 for lost contents,” Sira said.

Sira says the insurance company uncovered electronic evidence and turned it over to police who later executed a search warrant on what was left of the building. Sira says the Lanes knew they were filing a false claim, but she wouldn’t go into details about what evidence was uncovered. On April 10, volunteer firefighters were on the scene for six hours.

“The roof collapsed basically landed on the content inside, destroying the building and putting the lives of all those firefighters at risk,” Sira said.

When NEWS10ABC went to the Lanes house to get answers about the charges against them, there was no answer at the door.

The couple was arraigned in court and they posted bail. The couple could face a maximum to five to 15 years in state prison. The case has been adjourned until October 13.