Jockey charged following domestic incident

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A jockey from Saratoga Race Course was arrested Thursday on charges after an alleged domestic dispute.

According to police, Michael Luzzi was charged with strangulation, criminal mischief, assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Luzzi was injured in November at the Aqueduct Racetrack. He suffered a fractured pelvis and a broken leg when a horse flipped over on him. Luzzi had just returned to racing this week.

According to Lt. Robert Jillson of the Saratoga Police, this incident was a domestic dispute.

In April, Luzzi awarded the prestigious George Woolf Memorial Jockey Award by Santa Anita Park in California.

The award is presented to a different jockey each year and it recognizes those riders whose careers and personal character earn esteem for the individual and the sport of Thoroughbred racing.

