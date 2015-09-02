Nassau man arrested for owning several illegal weapons

NASSAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police say a man was arrested for possessing several illegal and dangerous weapons in his house.

According to authorities, on September 1 at 7:30 p.m. 34-year-old Cory Saddlemire of Nassau was arrested for six counts of Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree.

Officers say they were called to his residence on Lake Avenue in the Village of Nassau for civil property retrieval and found several illegal weapons in the residence.

They say Saddlemire was in possession of a metal knuckle knife, a cane sword, a dagger, nun-chucks, a dangerous knife and a bludgeon.

Officers also secured several firearms from the residence belonging to Saddlemire to be turned over to the ATF for federal prosecution in violation of an order of protection.

He was arraigned in the Village of Nassau Court and remanded to Rensselaer County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.