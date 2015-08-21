Colonie salon worker stabbed in neck during robbery

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman is in the hospital after police said she was stabbed twice in the neck.

Police responded around 3:40 p.m. to Recycled Salon on Sand Creek Road for a 32-year-old female employee with severe injuries to her neck.

She was taken to Albany Medical Center. Officials said she is expected to survive surgery but was placed into a medically induced coma.

Colonie Police Lt. Bob Winn said they believe the incident was a robbery. He said authorities did not find any money in the salon during their investigation.

Police said the woman was working alone at the salon at the time of the incident. Winn said she had two stab wounds to the front of her throat.

As the incident occurred in broad daylight, police are asking anyone who may have seen anything to contact them, including patrons who had an appointment at the salon that day.

Neighbor Kimberly Locke-Wilder said police questioned her because she lived nearby, but she said she didn’t see or hear anything.

“I really didn’t witness anything, and there was a few people in and out when I was sitting out here, but it’s a salon so you expect that,” she said. “I’m praying for the best. It’s just terrible. I’m just really, really unsettled and freaking out.”

Police are not releasing the woman’s name. They do not have a description of the suspect or suspect’s vehicle.

The Colonie Police Department is urging anyone that was a customer of the Recycled Salon or was in the area of Sand Creek Road and Russell Road that may have information or observed a suspicious person or vehicle to contact them at 783-2744.