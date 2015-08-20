Police: Man beats up homeless man, says ‘Trump was right’

BOSTON (AP) — Two brothers urinated on and beat a Hispanic homeless man who was sleeping near a train station and one of them said afterward that Donald Trump was right about deporting “all these illegals,” police said.

The brothers, Scott Leader and Steve Leader, were held without bail Wednesday on charges including assault, indecent exposure and threatening to commit a crime. They pleaded not guilty.

A state police report filed in court says Scott Leader told troopers after his arrest, “Donald Trump was right, all these illegals need to be deported,” The Boston Globe reported. Court records show Scott Leader served a year in prison for a hate crime against a Moroccan coffee shop worker after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, the Globe said.

Witnesses flagged down a state trooper at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after they saw two men use a metal pole to beat a man near an MBTA station and then walk away laughing, prosecutors said.

The victim, who was treated for a broken nose, serious bruises and other injuries, told police he awoke to find the two men urinating before they ripped off his sleeping bag and blankets and beat him.

Prosecutors said the men also threatened troopers as they were being booked and one of them damaged a holding cell.

Trump, the leading candidate for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination, has inflamed Latinos by describing Mexican immigrants as “criminals” and “rapists” and saying he would build a wall between the United States and Mexico to crack down on illegal immigration. After refusing to answer questions about what he would do with the millions of people already in the United States illegally, he recently said he would deport them all, sort them into groups of “good ones” and “bad ones” and then allow those deemed good to re-enter the country via an “expedited” process.

Asked about the homeless man’s beating before a New Hampshire town hall on Wednesday night, he said he hadn’t heard about it.

“I think that would be a shame,” he said.

Attorneys who appeared with the brothers for their arraignment couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Wednesday night.