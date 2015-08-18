I-787 northbound lanes reopen after accident

Published: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police have reopened the northbound lanes of I-787 after an accident Tuesday afternoon.

I-787 North at Exit 1 (I-87) was closed due to an accident.

New York State Police are investigating a serious personal injury accident that occurred around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

One person was put onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance with unknown condition.

All northbound lanes between Thruway Exit 23 Tolls and Exit 2 will be closed for the majority of the evening.

Vehicles are being detoured to Route 9W and on to Corning Hill Road, turn left on to Route 23, and then turn to I-787 North Exit 2 on-ramp.

 

