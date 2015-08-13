Police: Schenectady man sentenced in fraud scheme

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Schenectady man will spend the next four years behind bars after being convicted of fraud.

Officials say 48-year-old Franklin Hollingshed obtained $70,000 from people who thought they were buying used vehicles over the internet.

Hollingshed used bank accounts and corporate entities that he controlled to take money from people who thought they were sending money to buy all sorts of vehicles.

He also had seven different social security cards on him and used them to open bank accounts. He’s also been ordered to pay back all of that $70,000 to the victims.