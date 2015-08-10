Cuomo discusses the killing of unarmed civilians by police

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo met with other state leaders on Monday to discuss New York State’s response to the killing of unarmed civilians by police.

“It’s not one case, two cases. It’s three cases, four cases, five cases, and dot-dot-dot,” he said. “Connect the dots, and it starts to show a line and it starts to show a pattern. The final result is a lack of trust in the criminal justice system.”

Last month, Cuomo signed an executive order directing Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s office to investigate and potentially prosecute cases involving killings by police or the deaths of civilians in police custody.

Schneiderman created a special unit to handle the cases.

The team’s first investigation is into the death of Raynette Turner, a 42-year-old woman, who died in July 2015 while in a police holding cell in Mount Vernon.