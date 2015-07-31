Volunteers in Colonie get locals ready for school

Anya Tucker Published: Updated:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s hard to believe, but back to school time is almost here!

But, if you’re a kid from a needy family, getting those school supplies is very tough. That’s why one volunteer effort is working to help out.

CapCom Federal Credit Union in Colonie, invited young student volunteers to help stuff 600 backpacks full of supplies for area kids.

“On Friday the CapCom Foundation, which is our charitable giving arm is working with local high school students that are from all area schools to pack over 600 backpacks. We’re really here to give them their brand new backpack and school supplies so they can be excited about this upcoming school year,” said Amanda Goyer, volunteer.

Their goal is to support kids who are less fortunate and don’t have as much as others.

