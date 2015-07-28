6 arrested for Burglary at Fort William Henry

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has arrested six people for a burglary at a popular Lake George destination.

Officers were called to Fort William Henry around 4:15 a.m. Saturday for a group that were said to be acting suspicious. Three were located and interviewed.

The next morning, workers discovered there was forced entry to two of the doors and several items had been taken from the souvenir shop as well as a small amount of cash and a knife from the re-enactors dressing room.

All six involved were arrested for Burglary in the Third Degree, a felony.

They are David Thibault, 20; Shane Lenihan, 19; Colton Fitzgerald, 19; Chiara Weschler, 18; Michael Fahey, 17; and Evan Christie, 16.

All are due in Lake George Town Court on July 30.