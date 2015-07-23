Vermont’s top lawyer urges call blocking for phone customers

By Published:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – Vermont Attorney General William Sorrell is joining other state attorneys general in urging the five major phone companies to offer call-blocking technology to their customers.

Sorrell says that in the last year, his office’s Consumer Assistance Program received more than 3,200 reports of pre-recorded calls and other illegal telemarketing calls – a small percentage of the calls received by Vermont consumers.

The request follows a July 2015 Federal Communications Commission rule clarification that verifies that federal law does not prohibit such call-blocking services.

Sorrell says the carriers must help protect consumers and give their customers a way to block the intrusive calls.

(Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

