Red light cameras go online in Albany

ALBANY, NY (NEWS 10) – The much talked about red light cameras are now live at the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Shaker Road, as well as Washington Avenue and Quail Street.

The cameras started monitoring those intersections at midnight Monday.

They are just two of the red light camera systems that will be installed at 20 intersections throughout the city.

Some say the city is looking to make extra money from the tickets issued by the cameras, but officials maintain it’s all about safety.

“This whole project is about changing drivers behaviors and improving traffic safety in the city,” Steve Smith of the Albany Police Department said.

Drivers will have a 10 day grace period for these two cameras, meaning fines won’t actually be issued until July 31.

The police department will review all photos before a ticket is actually sent.

Police tell us the other cameras will become operational sometime in the near future.