Cuomo works to help NY community rebuild after Superstorm Sandy

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – Governor Cuomo has announced another push to help New York State recover from Superstorm Sandy.

The governor was in the beachfront Queens community, Breezy Point on Friday, announcing efforts to continue to help that community rebuild.

“I would love to be able to say to you that Sandy was one in a million and it’s never going to happen again. The problem is, I don’t believe that,” said Governor Cuomo. “I believe there is a phenomenon of extreme weather that is happening in New York, across this county, around the globe.”

Cuomo also announced that the state will begin an elevation study of the Breezy Point area to better prepare for future events.