CDTA aiming for new express bus line

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There is a new plan in place to help get bus riders get where they want to go faster.

The Capital District Transportation Authority is in the planning stages of the purple line of its bus rapid service. On Washington Avenue across from the Capitol is one of several Express Bus Plus stops in downtown Albany that the proposed purple line would connect with.

The purple line would branch off to serve the colleges around the University at Albany then on to Crossgates Mall on an express route.

Kiarra Zervos said she’d welcome express service to bypass many of the current stops along Washington Avenue.

“It makes it difficult to get somewhere on time, especially if you have a job at the mall,” she said.

CDTA CEO Carm Basile said the route along Washington Avenue stays busy, and they expect to get even busier as the years go by.

“We have more demand for our service right now than we can accommodate in certain areas,” he said. “Washington/Western is one of them.”

Basile said that corridor has more than three million boardings a year, and that’s anticipated to increase 25 percent as the expansion of Albany’s educational institutes brings more residents.

“We really want to be an economic competitor,” Basile said. “Well, then you have to offer the people who live and work here with choices that they are seeing in other similar sized areas.”

CDTA created an animated video to show the purple line Bus Plus plans. It includes creating a busway through the UAlbany and Harriman campuses and creating some bus only lanes, which would cost $19 million.

The route ends at Crossgates where CDTA plans to build a $25 million transit center.

“It will be climate controlled,” Basile explained. “There will be all sorts of information and transportation tools for them to use. We are really going to elevate the whole transit experience.”

The cost of the entire project is an estimated $65 million. CDTA hopes the money will mostly come from the federal government with about $7 million already secured.

The purple line is a preliminary design. They anticipate construction to begin later in 2017 and be operational in 2018.

Following the purple line, CDTA has a blue line in the works that would run from downtown Albany to Cohoes.