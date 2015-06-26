Escaped convict Richard Matt shot, killed by authorities

MALONE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Escaped convict Richard Matt was shot and killed by authorities near the Canadian border Friday afternoon.

Police have been searching for 48-year-old Matt and 34-year-old David Sweat for nearly three weeks since their escape from Clinton Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison in Dannemora.

Sweat was serving a sentence of life without parole. He was convicted of first-degree murder for killing a Broome County sheriff’s deputy in 2002.

Matt was serving a sentence of 25 years to life. He was convicted of murder, kidnapping and robbery after he kidnapped a man and beat him to death in 1997.

Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York State Police Superintendent Joseph D’Amico gave a press conference Friday night about developments in the case.

D’Amico said Matt was shot and killed near Route 30 in Malone by a tactical member of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. It’s about 50 miles west of the Clinton Correctional Facility.

Authorities responded to the area after receiving a 911 call just before 2 p.m. The caller said he heard gunfire and realized the camper he was towing had been shot. When police responded to the wooded area, they detected the smell of gunpowder from one of the cabins.

Customs Border Patrol heard movements and coughs in the woods. That’s when they encountered Matt who was armed with a shotgun.

Police believe Matt stole the shotgun from one of the cabins in the area. According to D’Amico, the tactical team member engaged Matt by telling him to put his weapon down. When Matt did not comply, he was shot and killed.

“I can tell you they verbally challenged him to put up his hands, and at that time, he was shot when he didn’t comply,” D’Amico said. “That’s all I can say about that until we continue our investigation.”

Matt did not fire his weapon at officials, D’Amico said.

Police said there has been no actual sighting of Sweat. Authorities said they have no indication to believe he wasn’t with Matt at the time he was killed, but they cannot confirm his whereabouts.

Last Saturday, investigators found DNA evidence in a hunting cabin 15 miles west of the prison that matched both Matt and Sweat. Evidence recovered on Friday only indicated Matt was there. Police found no evidence of Sweat.

Two prison workers have been arrested and charged with helping Matt and Sweat escape.

Joyce Mitchell worked in the prison tailor shop. She was arrested on June 12. Prosecutors said Mitchell admitted to providing hacksaw blades and drill bits for the inmates.

They said she hid the tools inside frozen hamburger meat, which Corrections Officer Gene Palmer delivered to them.

Palmer was arrested on Wednesday. He admitted to police that he delivered frozen meat to Matt and Sweat, but he said he never knew the tools were hidden inside.

However, Palmer admitted to giving the men pliers, a flathead screwdriver and access to the catwalk behind their cells to alter electrical boxes to allow them to cook in their cells.

Palmer is expected to be arraigned on several charges on Monday.

Meanwhile, D’Amico said authorities would continue their search for Sweat. He said law enforcement has received over 2,400 leads in the case.

Malone residents said their lives have been interrupted the last few weeks. They said they were thankful for law enforcement keeping their community safe, but they hope Sweat is caught soon.

D’Amico warned all residents in the area to remain vigilant because Sweat was still on the loose, and the convict is believed to be armed.