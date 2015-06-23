AG pushes companies to use child resistant packaging on liquid nicotine

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – Four companies have agreed to put child resistant packaging on liquid nicotine they sell in New York State.

Child proofing liquid nicotine became law after two Capital Region children ingested the drug in 2014. Only one of them survived.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman came down hard on companies when he learned they weren’t following the new rules.

Bridget Morey knows just how dangerous e-cigarettes are for kids. Her 3-year-old son, Tyler, accidentally ingested grape flavored liquid nicotine and was rushed to the hospital in September 2014.

Tyler was okay, but now Morey doesn’t let the drug anywhere near her home.

“We do not let them in the house,” she said. “None of the e-cigarettes; nothing at all. I don’t want it in the house. I don’t want it around. I’m not willing to risk any of their lives for it.”

But in December 2014, a Fort Plain home was rattled by the tragic death of an 18-month-old boy who accidentally ingested liquid nicotine. He died less than two hours later in the hospital.

In both cases, the liquid nicotine bottles were not childproof and illegal in the state of New York. Because of the baby’s death, Schneiderman’s office launched an investigation to see whether out-of-state companies were complying with New York’s childproof requirement.

“We found that in many, many cases, they were not,” Schneiderman said.

So on Tuesday, Schneiderman reached a settlement with four liquid nicotine retailers that requires them to sell childproof bottles and recover any unsafe products they already sold.

Settlements are with retailers Henley Vaporium and Beyond Vape, which have retail outlets in New York City. The other two companies, which sell to customers online or through local retailers, are Rocket Sheep and E-cig Distributors Inc.

“If you violate the law, we will come after you,” Schneiderman said. “We won’t tolerate companies putting children in danger simply to earn a profit.”

It’s a settlement Morey is happy to see.

“I agree they should,” she said. “Completely.”

It’s also something lawmakers have been calling on the federal government to implement as well.

“These laws are not put in place to fine or penalize people,” Assemblyman John McDonald said. “They’re there to protect the public.”

The AG’s office has called on the Federal Drug Administration to strengthen federal regulations on e-cigarettes and prevent marketing towards children.

And Schneiderman is not alone.

He said 28 other state attorney generals have submitted their comments to the agency.