Albany woman sentenced in animal hoarding case

ALBANY, NY (NEWS 10) – The woman arrested for animal neglect back in January when four dogs and nine cats were seized from her South Pine Avenue home, appeared before a judge Wednesday morning to learn her fate.

Rachael Fasnacht was sentenced to three years probation and will have to pay $2,000 in restitution.

Fasnacht was also ordered to spend 20 consecutive weekends in jail.

Her co-defendant in this case, Deric Peterson, was sentenced back March to 60 days behind bars and a three years probation.

The animals involved in this case were taken in by the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society which worked to help them find forever homes.