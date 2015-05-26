Canal Corp. failed to perform inspections, report says

ALBANY, NY (NEWS 10) – According to a new report released by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNaploi, the Canal Corporation has failed to perform regular inspections on critical structures along the 524 mile canal system.

“There are significant canal structures that have not been inspected in many years – and some not at all, possibly elevating risks to the canal system, canal users and those who live by it,” DiNapoli said. “Because the canal system depends on aging hydraulic structures and includes many other structures that are exposed to the elements, regular inspections are essential to ensure safety.”

The audit found that the Canal Corp. has not performed in-depth inspections on more than 38 percent of the systems structures in the last 5 years. Eight percent or 163 structures have never had an above water test.

Auditors also found that of the 1,068 structures requiring below-water inspections, 832 (78 percent) have not received them within five years. As of August 2014, only 11 percent (114) of all structures requiring below-water inspections had received them within the past 2 years, while 692 structures have never had their required below-water inspection.

Auditors also noted that while the corporation has developed several tools to prioritize its capital and maintenance repair needs, in many cases, these tools do not use data that is accurate or current and are unreliable.

“Canal officials should immediately seek all available funding for infrastructure repair, make sure all inspections are getting done and the system’s greatest repair needs are being met,” DiNapoli said “It is encouraging that in response to the audit, canal officials largely concur with our recommendations.”

For a copy of the full report, CLICK HERE.