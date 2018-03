GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Executive Vice President of NYSUT wants teachers to reclaim the joy of teaching.

The Guilderland Teacher’s Association is responding with a rally this afternoon at the corner of Western Avenue and Johnstown Road. It’s meant to be a day of advocacy to put an end to laws and policies that organizers say hurt teachers, students and public schools.

The ‘reclaim the joy of teaching’ rally starts at 4 p.m. Friday. Anyone can attend.