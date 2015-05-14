Burn ban extended until May 21

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Due to dry weather, the statewide burn ban has been extended until May 21.

The burn ban means absolutely no outside burning, including bon fires, campfires or burning of any other kind. Even with the little bit of rain the Capital Region saw last week, Westerlo Volunteer Fire Chief Kevin Flensted said it’s not enough.

“Basically, the conditions are still very, very dry,” he said. “Not all of the areas ended up getting the rain that you had talked about. I know down here in the hill towns we actually didn’t get any rain out of the last system, so conditions are very dry, humidity is still very low so there’s still a high fire danger, so mix that with a little bit of wind, the fire can get out of control very, very quickly.”

Officials are calling this brush fire season historic.

“When we look at 40 years of forest ranger firefighting history, the last 40 years, we’ve never seen a May like this to have so much acres burned,” Col. Andrew Jacob, Asst. Dir. Of New York State Forestry, said.

Flensted said both the ground and air is bone dry.

“Even though the field looks green, it’s actually very dry on top,” he said.

New Yorkers who start a fire that results in a brush fire will be fined anywhere from $0 to $5,000. The fire department and fire investigators give their findings to the Department of Environmental Conservation to determine the citation.

“With our burn ban, and some of the regulations under the air quality laws, some fines start around $500, and they can go in to the multiple thousands,” Col. Jacob said.

Additional fines may be accrued if someone is found responsible for the damage caused by the brush fire.

Flensted said it’s been a tough year for many reasons.

“This year was particularly difficult because not only did we have the weather working against us, we have all these other factors,” he said. “But we’re also waiting for our county fire coordinator to coordinate our resources. We’re waiting for the county legislator to make the appointment.”

Flensted said that appointment is very important because the fire coordinator, especially for the larger brush fires, is the main point of contact for all agencies involved.