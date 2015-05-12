Police: Couple arrested for endangering their child after fire

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police say two people were arrested for endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say on April 23 at approximately 1:40 p.m., the Gloversville Police Department and Fire Department responded to structure fire at 69 South Judson St. All occupants of the multi-unit apartment building were located outside of the residence.

During the course of the investigation, it was learned that 25-year-old Todd Plummer was under the influence of an illegal narcotic when the fire started. At the time, Plummer was caring for his one-year-old son. It was also learned that the child’s mother, 23-year-old Tenesha Williams had left the child with Plummer, knowing that he was on drugs. The child was unharmed during this incident.

Both Plummer and Williams were charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

On May 8 both were arrested on Warrants by Gloversville Police Officers at their temporary residence, 7 Maple St. Plummer was remanded to the Fulton County Correctional Facility in lieu of $2500 cash bail or $5000 bond. Williams was released on her own recognizance.

They are to appear in City Court at a later date.