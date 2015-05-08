Police: Troy man arrested for possession of drugs and paraphernalia

By Published:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police say they’ve made an arrest into a four month investigation in Troy.

Police say on May 6 Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Investigators arrested 23-year-old Chaz Masterson of 48 South Lake Ave. Masterson was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Possession of Marijuana. If convicted, Masterson could serve up to 7 years in jail.

Police say a search warrant was executed at Masterson’s residence and investigators recovered 7 ounces of Marijuana, 23.9 grams of hash oil, $17,000.00 in U.S. currency, scales, packaging materials, and propane tanks.

Masterson was arraigned in Schaghticoke Town Court and released to Probation Day Reporting.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s