Police: Troy man arrested for possession of drugs and paraphernalia

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police say they’ve made an arrest into a four month investigation in Troy.

Police say on May 6 Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Investigators arrested 23-year-old Chaz Masterson of 48 South Lake Ave. Masterson was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Possession of Marijuana. If convicted, Masterson could serve up to 7 years in jail.

Police say a search warrant was executed at Masterson’s residence and investigators recovered 7 ounces of Marijuana, 23.9 grams of hash oil, $17,000.00 in U.S. currency, scales, packaging materials, and propane tanks.

Masterson was arraigned in Schaghticoke Town Court and released to Probation Day Reporting.