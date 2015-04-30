Poughkeepsie woman arrested for fiancé’s murder

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police have arrested a woman for allegedly causing the death of her fiancé.

Around 7:40 p.m. on April 19, state police responded to a report of a missing kayaker on the Hudson River. Police said Angelika Graswald reported she and her fiancé, Vincent Viafore, were kayaking on the Hudson between Plum Point and Bannerman’s Island.

Graswald reported to 911 Viafore’s kayak capsized due to choppy waters, and she could not locate him in the river, according to police.

On April 29, state police investigators who had been pursuing leads in the case developed enough information to charge Graswald with intentionally causing the death of Viafore.

The 35-year-old was charged with Murder in the Second Degree.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the murder remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the NYSP at 845-457-1388 or send information to ftips@troopers.ny.gov.

Graswald was arraigned in the Town of New Windsor Court and remanded to Orange County Jail without bail.

Viafore’s body has not been located. Efforts to locate him remain ongoing.

The NYSP are seeking assistance of the boaters, hikers and fishermen on both sides of the Hudson in locating Viafore’s body and preserving the discovery area for any possible forensic evidence that might exist.

If the body is located in the water, NYSP ask to be contacted immediately so that forensic investigators can respond.