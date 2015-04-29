Eagle shot in New Lisbon, police search for shooter

NEW LISBON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials say an eagle found in Ostego County was shot.

Officials say the juvenile eagle was found with a broken wing and taken to Mr. Wesley D. Laraway’s Wildlife Rescue. He stabilized the bird and it was transported to Cornell University for surgery.

It has been determined that the eagle was shot.

According to Mr. Wesley’s Facebook page, the eagle is in stable condition. He says the bald eagle is having the tip of its wing amputated from the result of being shot. Schoharie County Sheriff Tony Desmond says his department is looking into it.

The rescue facility is asking if anyone has information on who shot the bird to come forward. The reward has reached $1,000 and continues to rise.

Anyone with information should contact the Department of Environmental Conservation or the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Department.

The DEC released the following statement:

“DEC received reports today of an injured eagle in Otsego County, Town of New Lisbon. A DEC Environmental Conservation Officer on the scene took the eagle to a wildlife rehabilitator who brought it to Cornell Cooperative Extension to be treated for a broken wing. DEC is investigating the incident and the source of injury has not yet been determined.”