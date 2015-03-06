Study shows growing economic impact from track season

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga horse racing season is just over four months away, and if a recent trend continues, the Capital Region can expect more tourists this summer.

The Saratoga County Industrial Development Agency revealed the results of a private study that showed a growing economic impact from the track season. It showed the meet generates $237 million in economic activity and nearly 2,600 jobs in the area.

“We want to bring tourists to this part of the state of New York throughout the summer, and this report says we’re doing it very successfully, and we can build on that success to make even more tourists come here throughout the meet,” NYRA CEO and President Chris Kay said.

The data also indicates a more than $14 million boost in tax revenue for local governments and the state.