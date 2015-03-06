Red Cross assists up to 25 people after huge fire in Schenectady

Published: Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The American Red Cross is assisting at least 25 people after an early morning fire ripped through an apartment building in the city.

Volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross have opened an emergency shelter at Christ Church, 970 State St. for victims of a substantial fire that happened Friday morning at 102 Jay St.

At least 25 people are being given food and shelter, and arrangements are being made for assistance with clothing, personal care items, and replacement of medications.

The fire has affected at least three buildings right across from City Hall in Schenectady.

