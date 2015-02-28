Facebook introduces new feature to help prevent suicide

(NEWS10)– Facebook is taking some bold steps to help keep troubled users safe.

The social media site launched a new tool on Wednesday that will reach out to users who might feel suicidal. The feature allows friends to flag posts that suggest severe depression or suicide.

If a post is flagged, the user will receive a message with several options including contacting the friend who flagged the post or connecting with a mental health expert for advice. Facebook staffers will then review the reported post and take actions to reach out through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The project is a collaboration between Facebook and the University of Washington’s School of Social Work. A statement from Facebook says the tools will launch for users over the next couple of months. Until then, Facebook says to contact emergency officials immediately if you see a post that’s a direct threat of suicide.