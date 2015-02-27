Government funding to raise awareness, prevent spread of heroin in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. — The fight against heroin continues in the northeast, as Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that the federal government is sending some major funding to help spread prevention and awareness across New York.

$8.1 million will go towards the fight against heroin use, prescription drug abuse, and opioid overdose among adolescents and young adults.

It’s a five year program, and the money will be awarded to up to 10 community coalitions located in high need communities across the state.

“These federal funds combined with state resources will help to increase education and prevention efforts and make sure treatment and recovery options are available to those who need them most,” said State Senator George Amedore.