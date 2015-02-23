Schenectady PD cuts back on patrol officers, residents worried

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady residents are getting worried after learning the Schenectady Police Department is decreasing its number of officers.

The police department started cutting back on patrols during certain hours of the day on February 3. Police Chief Brian Kilcullen declined to be interviewed on camera stating he doesn’t discuss staffing levels; however, he insisted it wasn’t a matter of money.

Those that live and work in Schenectady aren’t happy about having fewer officers on the street. There are concerns that response times could increase and that officers lives will be put at risk.

“I don’t think they should have fewer officers,” resident Kermit Buford said. “I think they need more officers.”

But Kilcullen stands behind the change saying it was based on a three-year study that revealed November to April is a slower time of the year.

“I don’t think that’s a good idea because I work down here at Proctor’s, and we have a lot of people walking in and they would definitely need someone patrolling the area,” resident Imanieyh Stevens said. “Because people sleep in here, people drink in here, do drugs in here, and the police officers take them out.”

Kilcullen called it a slight decrease in the number of officers working on each of the three shifts. For example, instead of 17 officers working on Saturday between four p.m. and midnight, there will be 15.

The mayor also declined to speak about the change, though he said he hasn’t heard a single complaint from any residents since the changes took effect.

However, the city experienced a double stabbing and a fatal shooting last week.