EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some residents in East Greenbush are without water today because of a water main break that happened Tuesday morning.

People living near Hays Road on Columbia Turnpike currently have little to no water. The exact location of the break is at 2 Oregon Avenue. NEWS10ABC is working to figure out when the break will be repaired.

We are dedicated to getting you the latest updates.