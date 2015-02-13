Young boy encourages school to donate items for local shelter

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An elementary school student encouraged his entire school to collect food, toys and treats for a local animal shelter.

Hunter with the donated items. (Mohawk Hudson Humane Society)
The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society said a student named Hunter at Turnpike Elementary School in Troy saw an animal story on television that made him so sad he asked his mom how he could help.

Hunter and his 20 classmates decided to collect food, toys and treats for the animals at the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. Eventually, the entire school joined in and collected over 20 boxes and bags of donated items.

The donated items collected by Turnpike Elementary School. (Mohawk Hudson Humane Society)
Hunter and his family adopted a kitten from MHHS last year, according to the shelter.

 

 

 

 

 

