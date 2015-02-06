Autism Speaks urges parents to vaccinate children

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a national measles outbreak has sickened more than 100 people, a well-known autism support organization is calling for parents to vaccinate their children.

Autism Speaks released a statement that says vaccines do not cause autism and supports vaccinations. Rob Ring, Chief Science Officer of Autism Speaks, said in the statement, in part: “The results of this research are clear. Vaccines do not cause autism. We urge that all children be fully vaccinated.”

Janine Kruiswijk is the Executive Director of the Autism Society of the Greater Capital Region.

“We have been watching the news and some of the statements that are coming out of the national organizations regarding children with autism and vaccinations,” she said.

Some parents have skipped vaccinations based on a now-debunked 1998 study which linked the Measles, Mumps, Rubella vaccine with autism.

Kruiswijk has a child on the autism spectrum.

“At that time we were really looking for evidence based science to see if there really was a correlation, and to date, they have really not found a correlation between vaccinations and autism,” she said. “We don’t want biased science done. We want science that looks at all of the factors giving good, firm information.”

Marcie Reiter is on the autism spectrum. She’s a Schenectady Community College Student who plays violin and hopes to become a music therapist.

“So now they are saying it doesn’t after they said it did? Wow,” she said.

The cause of autism remains a mystery. But the Director for the Centers of Disease Control Dr. Tom Frieden said it’s not vaccines.

“Bottom line on measles? It can be a serious disease. The vaccine is safe and effective. Get vaccinated,” he said.