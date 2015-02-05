SAGECares provides funds to area non-profits

ALBANY, N.Y. – Ten local non-profit organizations are getting a boost thanks to the annual charitable contributions of SAGECares Community Support Program.

Five arts education and five social service organizations benefit each year from the funds.

This year, $11,000 is being given out. The proceeds are aimed at helping make the Capital Region a good place to live and work.

“By creating a nice environment to live, we create a place where our employees want to live, where our children want to stay,” Jeff Cohn with SAGECares said.

The two biggest checks this year are going to Capital District Humane Association and the Palace Theatre. Each received $2,200.

