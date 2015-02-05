Investigation begins after Valatie house explosion

VALATIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An investigation is being conducted into a house explosion and fire that occurred Wednesday morning.

Police say responders were dispatched around 11 a.m to 4101 Elm St. in the Village of Valatie for the incident that caused significant structural damage. When deputies arrived they found the reported fire was already out and confirmed that an explosion did occur. No injuries were reported.

To determine the cause of the incident several fire and police agencies are conducting a joint investigation.