Capital Region Snow Emergencies

Compiled below is a list of current snow emergencies around the Capital Region area.

New York State Police Troop K:

The New York State Police from Troop K, covering Columbia, Dutchess, Putnam and Westchester Counties, would like to remind motorist to use extreme caution, if they have to travel the roadways tomorrow during the

potential winter storm.

The area’s first significant winter storm is expected to start late this evening into Thursday, February 9, 2017. Latest forecasts show the potential for over an inch of snow an hour during the morning commute. This weather event will make roadways slick, snow covered, and unpredictable.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid all unnecessary travel.

Catskill, N.Y.

Due to the forecast of snow; the parking plan for snow removal for the Village of Catskill will be initiated on Thursday, February 09, 2017 at 8 A.M. All vehicles should be parked on even side of Village Streets from 8A.M. – 8 P.M. the vehicles should then be parked on the odd side of the street from 8 PM – 8AM Vehicles should continue to switch sides of the street every 12 hours, until the snow emergency has been canceled. Parking enforcement will remain in effect until all snow is removed from Village streets.

Effective February 09, 2017 from 11 pm until 8am there will be no parking on Main Street from Greene Street to Summit Avenue each evening to ensure that Main Street is one of the first streets to be cleared of snow. Residents who usually park on Main Street should utilize the municipal parking lots.

Any vehicle parked on the roadway in violation of Article 6 Section 103, subdivision 2 of the Village of Catskill parking regulations which hinder the removal of snow will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

Any questions may be answered by calling the Village of Catskill Police Department at 943-2244

Hudson, N.Y.

Please be advised that a snow emergency will go into effect in Hudson at 12am tomorrow (i.e. midnight tonight). Attached are:

Lenox, Mass.

The Town of Lenox, MA has declared a SNOW EMERGENCY beginning Thursday, 09 February 2017 at 8AM continuing through Thursday, 09 February at 8PM. Any vehicles parked on any streets town wide will be towed at the owner’s expense for snow removal purposes.

