Stone Ridge man faces charges after allegedly using stolen credit card

KINGSTON, N.Y. – A Stone Ridge man faces charges after allegedly using a stolen credit card.

New York State Police at Kingston arrested Robert L. Mccue, 23, on charges of felony criminal possession of stolen property, misdemeanor petit larceny and misdemeanor making a punishable false written statement.

On January 11, 2015 troopers from the barracks investigated the larceny of a credit card that was found to have been used in the towns of Esopus, Ulster and Hurley.

Mccue was arrested after the investigation revealed that he used the stolen credit card to purchase gasoline in the town of Hurley. During the investigation, it was found that Mccue gave a false written statement and was subsequently charged with making a false written statement in the town of Ulster.

This arrest is the second arrest from the investigation into the use of the same stolen credit card. On January 13, 2015 the State Police announced the arrest of Alexander Terwillegar who was found to have possessed and used the same card in the towns of Ulster and Esopus.

Mccue was processed at SP Kingston and was issued appearance tickets to appear before the Town of Ulster and Town of Hurley Courts at a later date.