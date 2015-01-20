Stone Ridge man faces charges after allegedly using stolen credit card

Web Staff Published:

KINGSTON, N.Y. – A Stone Ridge man faces charges after allegedly using a stolen credit card.

New York State Police at Kingston arrested Robert L. Mccue, 23, on charges of felony criminal possession of stolen property, misdemeanor petit larceny and misdemeanor making a punishable false written statement.

Robert L. Mccue
Robert L. Mccue

On January 11, 2015 troopers from the barracks investigated the larceny of a credit card that was found to have been used in the towns of Esopus, Ulster and Hurley.

Mccue was arrested after the investigation revealed that he used the stolen credit card to purchase gasoline in the town of Hurley. During the investigation, it was found that Mccue gave a false written statement and was subsequently charged with making a false written statement in the town of Ulster.

This arrest is the second arrest from the investigation into the use of the same stolen credit card. On January 13, 2015 the State Police announced the arrest of Alexander Terwillegar who was found to have possessed and used the same card in the towns of Ulster and Esopus.

Mccue was processed at SP Kingston and was issued appearance tickets to appear before the Town of Ulster and Town of Hurley Courts at a later date.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s