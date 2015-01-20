Local man arrested for making alleged unauthorized access to bank accounts

WILTON, N.Y. – A Saratoga Springs man was arrested after he allegedly made unauthorized access to bank accounts and took money from the accounts.

Andrew Bishop, 24, was arrested and charged with Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree and Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report from a Clifton Park resident who said funds were missing from an account at a bank in the Town of Wilton. An investigation revealed Bishop was making unauthorized access to accounts in the bank’s computer system over a period of time and arranged to have money taken from the accounts.

The fraudulent activity was caught by bank management and addressed, according to police.

Bishop was issued an appearance ticket for the Wilton Town Court.