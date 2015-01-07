Albany County opens emergency shelter as temperatures fall

ALBANY, N.Y. – Albany County is opening an emergency shelter as temperatures in the Capital Region fall.

During this cold stretch, the Albany County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Building, which is located at 58 Verda Ave. in Clarksville will be utilized as an emergency shelter.

If you are in need of shelter, please contact the Albany County Sheriff’s Office at #518-765-2352.

In preparation of the cold weather, the Sheriff’s Emergency Management Unit offers the following precautions:

Fill vehicle gas tanks

Watch for signs of hypothermia. These include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, incoherence, slurred speech, drowsiness, and apparent exhaustion.

Watch for signs of frostbite. These include loss of feeling in extremities such as fingers, toes, ear lobes, and the tip of the nose.

Pipes may freeze near non-insulated exterior walls. First remove any insulation or other material which limits heat reaching the area. Don’t heat frozen pipes with a torch since it could cause a fire. Use a blow dryer or rags with hot water to thaw the frozen area. If the pipe is cracked, contact a plumber. If you are concerned about a specific pipe freezing, let the water run by slightly opening the faucet and opening a cabinet or removing material that may limit heat to the concerned area may be helpful.

Maintain ventilation when using kerosene heaters to avoid build-up of toxic fumes. Refuel kerosene heaters outside and keep them at least three feet from flammable objects.

Spread ice melt or sand on sidewalks. Rock salt is good, but can damage concrete and is generally ineffective at temperatures below 15 o.

Be sure to clear snow from outside vents for high efficiency furnaces and hot water heaters. A blocked vent could cause a build-up of carbon monoxide and possibly cause your furnace or hot water heater to shut down.

In the event of a power outage, use caution with portable generators. Never use a generator indoors or in enclosed spaces such as garages, crawl spaces and basements. Do not use a generator outdoors if its placement near doors, windows, and vents could allow carbon monoxide to enter and build up in occupied spaces. Also, do not use gas stoves or ovens for heat. Carbon monoxide can build up quickly. If you or others show symptoms of CO poisoning—dizziness, headaches, nausea, tiredness—get to fresh air immediately and seek medical attention. Do not re-enter the area until it is determined to be safe by trained and properly equipped personnel.

Don’t forget to check on your neighbor or those that you know of that may have special needs, to make sure they have adequate heat or other needs and lastly bring your pets inside. Although they may have fur, they are not prepared for these freezing temperatures.