COLONIE, N.Y. – A “Sign Up NY” booth is at Colonie Center to help New Yorkers sign up for health insurance.

People from the State Department of Health will be at the booth to provide information and help residents determine if they qualify for financial assistance through the New York State of Health Marketplace.

Research shows some individuals who don’t have insurance may still be unaware that they’re eligible for financial assistance. Organizers said during the last enrollment period, nine out of ten people received help paying for their coverage.

“This is to help create awareness for consumers about how and why health insurance is important and give them an opportunity to learn about what programs are out there and what’s right for them and to find out if they might be eligible for support,” NY State of Health Outreach Officer Margo Janack said.

The booth is near Boscov’s and is open until 7 p.m. Friday. It will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Iron Man will also make an appearance from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The booth will be open again on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.