Albany man accused of possessing handgun following property check

ALBANY, N.Y. – An 18-year-old Albany resident has been charged with handgun possession following a property check on Ontario Street.

On December 26, around 11:15 p.m., officers were conducting a property check of a vacant home on the 100 block of Ontario Street when the officers say they observed about 50 people inside of the home having a party.

During the course of their investigation, Gordal Thomas, one of the individuals inside of the home, was allegedly found to be in possession of a .25 caliber handgun, say Albany Police.

Thomas was arrested at the scene without incident and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weaponin the fourth.

He was arraigned in the Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.