Storm Tracker Forecast: Tracking an evolving storm for Thursday into Friday….

Here’s Your Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from NEWS10 Meteorologists Tim Drawbridge and Nick Johnston

Today will again be breezy, with some Lake Effect snow showers (maybe mixing with rain in the valleys). Drivers should watch for snow coated roadways – especially at higher elevations, in less traveled areas. Significant accumulations are not expected locally, but closer to the Great Lakes a Lake Effect Snow Advisory is in effect today (and again Thursday/Friday);

Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 30s, but the breeze will make it feel more like the 20s, or even the teens at times for Wednesday. Tonight will be cool, dry, and quiet, with variable clouds and overnight lows in the 20s.

2 evolving areas of low pressure are expected to approach from the west, taking shape on Thursday. Uncertainty remains with regard to the exact track of this storm when it reaches the coast, and the temperature profile. Some mixing with rain is expected to occur – especially for areas to the South of the Capital Region. This would significantly reduce the snow totals in these areas – so a slightly warmer forecast, could mean a big drop in the expected snow totals locally. A colder forecast would mean more snow. Stay tuned!

Here are some headlines with regard to this storm;

Here is the latest Advisories and Warnings;

Timing wise, the snow appears likely to arrive AFTER dawn, during the mid morning – which would be good for the morning commute… but it could be very messy during the afternoon and evening.

Have a good day!

Nick & TD

