Cohoes High School marching band pumps up the crowd

COHOES, N.Y. – The Cohoes High School marching band is getting everyone excited for Friday night high school football.

The school’s football team will be taking on Ichabod Crane Friday night at the Riders homecoming.

One thing about the football season at Cohoes is they haven’t been able to play at home because their football field is currently under construction. However, there is some good news–the field will be ready just in time for their homecoming game, the last game of their season.

The Cohoes Varsity Football Team is currently 1-3 and the Tigers are looking to add another win to their record each week.

Friday’s game will kick off at 7 p.m. at Ichabod Crane high school in Valatie.