Fundraiser held for the Teresian House

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. – A fundraiser for the Teresian House as held at the Saratoga National Thursday night.

More than 650 people came out to support the work of the Teresian House, which has cared for hundreds of local elderly residents for decades.

The fundraiser was a party with a purpose. As yearly costs increase to provide the physical care for the elderly residents at the Teresian House, the foundation raises funds to make sure their emotional needs are taken care of as well.

“The foundation provides all the extra necessities for the residents,” Director of Development Cathy Hans said. “One year, we put in a garden out front. One year, we bought a bus for trips. It provides all the little extras for the residents to enjoy.”

The annual event has raised more than $2.5 million over the past 24 years. Planning a fundraiser during the short Saratoga season gives a major boost to the work of the Teresian House and other local non-profits.

“Thank God for the foundation and everybody who comes out to support us here,” past administrator Sr. Pauline Brecanier said. “It makes a big difference.”

Brecanier was honored for her 27 years as administrator with the Teresian Lifetime Achievement Award. Her friend, Marylou Whitney was at her side as she has been from the very first gala 24 years ago.

“I went in there, and I got so involved,” Whitney said. “They’re doing a great job. Wonderful, wonderful nuns and the doctors. I love the Teresian House.”

Whitney and her husband John Hendrickson made a $25,000 donation to the Teresian House.