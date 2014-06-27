Group files lawsuit against proposed East Greenbush casino

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. — A group of residents in East Greenbush say they’ve filed a lawsuit against the town board and developers of a proposed casino there.

The group, “Save East Greenbush,” filed the suit Thursday in state supreme court.

The suit challenges the June 12 vote in which the town board adopted a resolution supporting the casino. The group says that meeting and subsequent vote violated the law.

It also alleges private meetings between the developers, the town board and director of policy development with the state gaming commission.

The group says those meetings should lead to the dismissal of the casino application.