Group files lawsuit against proposed East Greenbush casino

By Published: Updated:

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. — A group of residents in East Greenbush say they’ve filed a lawsuit against the town board and developers of a proposed casino there.

The group, “Save East Greenbush,” filed the suit Thursday in state supreme court.

The suit challenges the June 12 vote in which the town board adopted a resolution supporting the casino. The group says that meeting and subsequent vote violated the law.

It also alleges private meetings between the developers, the town board and director of policy development with the state gaming commission.

The group says those meetings should lead to the dismissal of the casino application.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s