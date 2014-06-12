Negotiations underway over medical marijuana in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – The lead sponsor of a measure to legalize medical marijuana in New York says negotiations are underway with the governor’s office and the Assembly in hopes of having an agreement by Monday.

Sen. Diane Savino’s comment came Thursday as Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he’s open to the so-called “Compassionate Care Act,” but has reservations about the drug being exploited.

While the Staten Island Democrat met with reporters, the bill moved from the finance committee to the rules committee, its final stop before a vote in the Republican-led Senate.

John DeFrancisco, chairman of the finance committee, has said he wouldn’t allow the measure to be brought to a vote

Senate Republican Leader Dean Skelos has reservations about allowing marijuana to be smoked, but is open to ingestion in other forms.

