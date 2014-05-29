Top runners meet Albany public school students before race day

ALBANY, N.Y.—Three runners competing in Saturday’s Freihofer’s Run for Women will meet with kids from four Albany City schools Thursday and Friday.

The runners will discuss staying healthy and fit through eating well and running with the kids.

Carmen Troncoso, Buzunesh Deba, and Megan Hogan will all share tips with students from Arbor Hill Elementary School, Delaware Community School, Eagle Point Elementary School and New Scotland Avenue.

The events will take place Thursday at 9:05 a.m. and Friday at 9:30 a.m.