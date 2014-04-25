Teens get head start on turkey season in Suffolk County

ALBANY, N.Y. — Young hunters will be able to get a jump on turkey season in New York this weekend.

The 2014 spring turkey season opens on Thursday, May 1, but the annual youth turkey hunting weekend is being held Saturday and Sunday in Suffolk County.

The youth weekend is open to hunters aged 12 to 15 with a valid hunting license and turkey permit.

The young hunters must be accompanied by a licensed parent, legal guardian, or adult.

The adults can assist the young hunters, but cannot carry a firearm or a bow.

