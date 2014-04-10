Woman accused of stealing jewelry, pawning items in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. – The Albany County Sheriff's Office said they
have arrested a house cleaner for allegedly stealing her step-grandmother's
jewelry.
According to Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple, Sr.,
Jennifer Do, 34, was arrested on Tuesday. The arrest comes after an
investigation into a July 2013 complaint from an elderly victim. The victim
reported that several pieces of jewelry had been stolen from her basement
apartment in New Scotland.
The jewelry has been valued at more than $3,000.
In 2013, no suspects were identified; however, investigators kept the
case open and routinely checked pawn shop records in an attempt to recover the
items.
Authorities say that investigators were recently checking pawn shop
records when they discovered Do, the victim's step-granddaughter, had pawned
the missing jewelry in a shop in Albany.
Do was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny in the third degree, a felony.
She was arraigned in the and released under the supervision of probation.
Sheriff Apple said Do is a self-employed house cleaner and during the
course of this investigation, authorities determined that she had visited the
Albany pawn shop a number of times since September of 2013. Apple said that during
those visits, she pawned several pieces of jewelry.
If anyone has had contact with Do or has had jewelry missing after she
has done work for you, please contact the Albany County Sheriff's Office
Criminal Investigations Unit at (518)720-8075.