Woman accused of stealing jewelry, pawning items in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. – The Albany County Sheriff's Office said they

have arrested a house cleaner for allegedly stealing her step-grandmother's

jewelry.

According to Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple, Sr.,

Jennifer Do, 34, was arrested on Tuesday. The arrest comes after an

investigation into a July 2013 complaint from an elderly victim. The victim

reported that several pieces of jewelry had been stolen from her basement

apartment in New Scotland.

The jewelry has been valued at more than $3,000.

In 2013, no suspects were identified; however, investigators kept the

case open and routinely checked pawn shop records in an attempt to recover the

items.

Authorities say that investigators were recently checking pawn shop

records when they discovered Do, the victim's step-granddaughter, had pawned

the missing jewelry in a shop in Albany.

Do was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny in the third degree, a felony.

She was arraigned in the and released under the supervision of probation.

Sheriff Apple said Do is a self-employed house cleaner and during the

course of this investigation, authorities determined that she had visited the

Albany pawn shop a number of times since September of 2013. Apple said that during

those visits, she pawned several pieces of jewelry.

If anyone has had contact with Do or has had jewelry missing after she

has done work for you, please contact the Albany County Sheriff's Office

Criminal Investigations Unit at (518)720-8075.